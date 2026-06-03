Punjab sets new closing timings for markets, shops and restaurants

LAHORE – The Punjab government has introduced new operating hours for markets and commercial centers aimed at promoting efficient energy use and regulating business activities.

Following approval by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman, Secretary Industries and Commerce Syed Masood Noman issued an official notification in this regard.

According to the notification, all shops, markets, and shopping malls will now close at 9 pm. Wedding halls, marquees, and other commercial event venues will be allowed to remain open until 10 pm.

Restaurants, hotels, and vegetable shops have been directed to close by 11 pm.

However, certain sectors have been exempted from these restrictions. Medical stores, IT companies, tandoors, gyms, and fuel stations will not be subject to the new operating hours.