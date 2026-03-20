Inflation edges up in Ramadan’s final week, annual rate hits 7.04%

ISLAMABAD – During the last week of , an upward trend in inflation was recorded in the country. Inflation increased by 0.21% in the latest week, while on an annual basis, the inflation rate also rose from 6.44% to 7.04%.

According to the weekly inflation report issued by the , prices of 18 essential items increased during the recent week, while 9 items saw a decline and 24 items remained stable.

The report stated that prices decreased for several items, including onions by 2.52%, gram pulse by 0.11%, masoor pulse by 1.34%, sugar by 0.76%, garlic by 4.76%, LPG by 2.67%, and flour by 1.05%.

On the other hand, prices increased for tomatoes by 24.85%, chicken by 7.33%, bread by 1.08%, energy savers by 0.91%, mustard oil by 0.41%, cigarettes by 0.40%, potatoes by 0.33%, eggs by 0.31%, and firewood by 0.36%.

The data further showed that, based on the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), on an annual basis:

For income groups earning up to Rs17,732 per month, inflation increased by 0.18% to 5.77%.

For those earning between Rs17,733 and Rs22,888, inflation rose by 0.21% to 7.38%.

For those earning between Rs22,889 and Rs29,517, inflation increased by 0.20% to 6.52%.

According to the Bureau of Statistics: