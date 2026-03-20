Turkish influencer Aysegul Eraslan found dead at 27, Suspicious death under probe

ISTANBUL – The tragic and sudden death of 27-year-old fashion influencer and designer Aysegul Eraslan, whose lifeless body was discovered inside her home on March 13, 2026.

Known for her appearance on hit reality show Iste Benim Stilim, Eraslan had built a growing reputation in Turkey’s fashion world. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and fans stunned, and searching for answers.

Authorities labeled the case as suspicious death, and the investigation is ongoing, with several disturbing details already emerging.

Aysegul Eraslan Death

Eraslan suddenly stopped answering phone calls. Worried, her family rushed to her residence but were unable to get inside. Police were called to the scene, and what they found has only deepened the mystery. Officers discovered her body along with a blood-stained note.

Initial findings suggest chilling sequence of events, as she may have first cut her wrist before hanging herself with a belt on the staircase. However, officials have made it clear that this is only a preliminary assessment, and the true cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

CCTV footage revealed that actor Sunay Kurtulus visited Eraslan shortly before her death, arriving approximately an hour earlier. He was taken in for questioning but later released.

The two had a minor argument before he left, and Eraslan was alive at that time. Despite this, his presence has added a new layer of intrigue to an already complex case. Meanwhile, police have detained several individuals for spreading misinformation, as rumors and speculation continue to swirl online.

Perhaps most haunting are Eraslan’s final social media posts, shared just hours before her death. In deeply emotional messages, she spoke about enduring domestic violence and growing up without parental love.

Describing herself as someone who had “never harmed anyone,” she hinted at hidden struggles she had carried for years. In one heartbreaking message, she wrote about untold pain and a life shaped by violence, leaving followers shaken. She also made a final, unexpected request—urging her fans to take care of their pet dogs.

Aysegul Eraslan was more than just a social media personality, she was an emerging force in fashion. She ran her own haute couture brand in Istanbul and had showcased her work at major events, including Fashion Week Turkey 2023.