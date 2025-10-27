Latest

Indian actor Sachin Chandwadekar commits suicide in Maharashtra

By Web Desk
9:41 pm | Oct 27, 2025
Indian Actor Sachin Chandwadekar Commits Suicide In Maharashtra

Young Indian actor Sachin Chandwadekar passed away on Monday after coming suicide.

According to Indian media, the 25-year-old actor, known for his role in Netflix’s popular series Jamtara: Season 2, died by suicide. Reports say Sachin was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on October 24. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he passed away during treatment.

The reason behind the suicide remains unknown, and police have launched an investigation. Sachin had a lifelong passion for acting, which led him to work in Mumbai and the Marathi film industry. His upcoming film Asuravan was recently announced on social media.

 

