Indian actor Sachin Chandwadekar commits suicide in Maharashtra

Young Indian actor Sachin Chandwadekar passed away on Monday after coming suicide.

According to Indian media, the 25-year-old actor, known for his role in Netflix’s popular series Jamtara: Season 2, died by suicide. Reports say Sachin was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on October 24. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he passed away during treatment.

The reason behind the suicide remains unknown, and police have launched an investigation. Sachin had a lifelong passion for acting, which led him to work in Mumbai and the Marathi film industry. His upcoming film Asuravan was recently announced on social media.