PTI reconstitutes political committee; Ali Amin Gandapur excluded from new lineup

ISLAMABAD – PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan had instructed Salman Akram Raja to form a new political committee. Following his directions, the notification for the committee’s formation was issued with the signatures of Salman Akram Raja and Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

According to the notification, 23 key leaders have been included in the committee. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary General Salman Akram Raja are also part of the committee.

Other leaders included in PTI’s political committee are Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Suhail Afridi, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mehmood Khan Achakzai, and former opposition leader Omar Ayub.

Former Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz, Punjab Assembly opposition leader Moin Qureshi, former Punjab opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Overseas Chapter Secretary Sajad Burki, Punjab Chief Organizers Aliya Hamza, Junaid Akbar, Haleem Adil, and Dawood Kakar are also part of the committee.

From Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid and Sardar Qayyum Niazi have been included. Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, NA Chief Whip Amir Dogar, Senate Coordinator Fauzia Arshad, Women’s Wing President Kanwal Shauzab, and Minorities Wing President Lal Chand Malhi are also members.

The notification states that the political committee will serve as the party’s highest decision-making forum. It will be the top body for party decisions and policy making, and it will formulate policies for parliamentary parties.

Former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not part of PTI’s political committee; however, the notification mentions that more leaders may be included or removed as needed.