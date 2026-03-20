Iran Warns of Israeli ‘False Flag’ Plot targeting Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities, Iran says

TEHRAN – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued stark warning, saying Israel may be preparing a covert strike on critical oil infrastructure in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia’s energy lifeline in the crosshairs.

A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters claimed that intelligence points to a possible Israeli operation targeting major facilities, including those run by Saudi Aramco which is backbone of global oil supply.

🇮🇷🇮🇱🇸🇦 Iran claims Israel is planning a false flag attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities. This is Israel's game plan. Does Saudi Arabia nthink the Abraham accords bought them any loyalty from Israel? The same game plan may be used on the continental US. The Epstein… https://t.co/wqIEdkTqCU pic.twitter.com/3OPJqLROUu — THE ISLANDER (@IslanderWORLD) March 20, 2026

According to the Iranian official, the alleged plan goes beyond a simple attack. The warning suggests Israel could carry out a “false flag” operation, striking energy sites and then shifting blame onto Iran to ignite a wider regional crisis.

The spokesperson pointed to what they described as Israel’s past pattern of accusations and covert actions as evidence of “malicious intent,” arguing that such a move could be designed to fracture relations between Middle Eastern nations and push them toward confrontation.

The warning also casts doubt on long-term trust behind Abraham Accords, suggesting that diplomatic normalization with Israel may not guarantee security for regional partners like kingdom.

Iran’s statement paints troubling picture, a single strike on oil infrastructure could send shockwaves through global energy markets, destabilize alliances, and potentially drag multiple countries into conflict.

The implication is clear, if such an incident were to occur, it could rapidly escalate beyond the Middle East, drawing in international powers and raising fears of a broader geopolitical crisis.