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Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Market Rates – 20 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:16 am | Mar 20, 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan shows mixed yet largely stable trend, with major foreign currencies holding firm against the rupee in the latest trading session.

US Dollar remained steady, trading at Rs279.3 for buying and Rs280.35 for selling, continuing to dominate the forex market. Euro also maintained a strong position, hovering between Rs322.13 and Rs327.05, while the British pound stood out among top performers, trading as high as Rs377.25 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.9 for selling, while Saudi riyal traded between Rs73.8 and Rs74.75. The Qatari riyal and Omani riyal also showed stability, reflecting steady demand driven by remittance flows from the region.

Other major currencies displayed modest movements. Australian dollar ranged from Rs194.97 to Rs198, and the Canadian dollar traded between Rs200.43 and Rs205.5. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan stood at Rs36.6 for buying and Rs37.65 for selling.

In Asian market, the Japanese yen remained one of the lowest-valued currencies at Rs1.73 to Rs1.82, while the Indian rupee traded between Rs2.15 and Rs2.45.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.35
Euro EUR 322.13 327.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.19 377.25
UAE Dirham AED 75.55 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.19 74.35
Omani Riyal OMR 716 726.1
Australian Dollar AUD 194.97 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.35 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.43 205.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.6 37.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.9 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.55 896.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.3 66.5
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.71 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.08 219.25
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.1 8.25
 
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