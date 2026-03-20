PM Shehbaz to address nation as fuel price changes loom

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister is expected to address the nation shortly in an important speech.

According to reports, in his address, the Prime Minister will take the nation into confidence regarding the economic situation, austerity measures, and petroleum products.

Meanwhile, sources say that under the new policy, changes in petroleum product prices are expected today as part of the weekly review, and an announcement will be made.

Sources added that due to fluctuations in global crude oil prices, adjustments in prices within Pakistan are also likely.

According to sources, the has already sent a summary regarding petroleum prices, which will be approved by the Prime Minister.