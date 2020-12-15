Minor girl forced into marriage in Sindh

SUKKUR – An influential man in Sindh’s Khairpur tied his own brother to forcefully marry niece to his son.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in the Chondko area. The father of the victim reached the local police station in search of justice and protection, along with his daughter Shabiran.

The man accused his brother Bahawal Rajpar of torturing him, and later tying him with ropes before managing the forced marriage of girl Shabiran with Azad Rajpar.

The girl’s father also showed the torture marks on his body, and requested the police to provide protection for himself and his 9-year-old daughter against his brother.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed they had lodged report of the incident, and would soon take action against the Bahawal Rajpar and others.