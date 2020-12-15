Police foil bombing bid near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – The bomb disposal squad (BDS) on Tuesday has defused a magnetic explosive device mounted on a vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi Karachi.
Two unidentified men on a motorcycle have planted the device with a magnet. Police have arrested two foreigners inside the car and moved them to an undisclosed location. The car and suspects belonged to a local restaurant.
A police spokesperson told the media they found some black-colored explosive material in the device.
The explosive device was defused later after being removed from the vehicle.
کراچی کلفٹن بلاول ہاوس کے قریب غیر ملکی باشندے کی گاڑی میں
موٹر سائیکل سوار نامعلوم افراد میگنیٹ ٹائپ چیز چپکا کر فرار
علاقے کو سیل کرکے بم ڈسپوزل اسکواڈ کی ٹیم نے ڈیوائس گاڑی سے اتاری مزید تفتیش جاری
پولیس pic.twitter.com/VgoO8RGKVE— Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) December 15, 2020
Blast leaves 25 injured in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi 03:12 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least twenty-five people have been injured in an explosion near Ganj Mandi police station on ...
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazir, a suspicious vehicle was found moving in the area near the Bilawal House. The BDS team was called which cordoned off and evacuated the vehicle.
The police department will release more details after getting a final report from the BDS team that is ascertaining the genre of explosive material, Nazir added.
DSP of Karachi's Saeedabad arrested in builder ... 12:06 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh police arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police - Rashid Iqbal, over charges of kidnapping a ...
- Bill Gates sees lockdown extension till 2022 amid Covid-1904:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Hyderabad records highest number of Covid-19 positivity rate03:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Police foil bombing bid near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi02:16 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Celebrities react to PDM's power show11:23 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
- Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020