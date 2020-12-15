Police foil bombing bid near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi

KARACHI – The bomb disposal squad (BDS) on Tuesday has defused a magnetic explosive device mounted on a vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi Karachi.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle have planted the device with a magnet. Police have arrested two foreigners inside the car and moved them to an undisclosed location. The car and suspects belonged to a local restaurant.

A police spokesperson told the media they found some black-colored explosive material in the device.

The explosive device was defused later after being removed from the vehicle.

کراچی کلفٹن بلاول ہاوس کے قریب غیر ملکی باشندے کی گاڑی میں موٹر سائیکل سوار نامعلوم افراد میگنیٹ ٹائپ چیز چپکا کر فرار علاقے کو سیل کرکے بم ڈسپوزل اسکواڈ کی ٹیم نے ڈیوائس گاڑی سے اتاری مزید تفتیش جاری پولیس pic.twitter.com/VgoO8RGKVE — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) December 15, 2020

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazir, a suspicious vehicle was found moving in the area near the Bilawal House. The BDS team was called which cordoned off and evacuated the vehicle.

The police department will release more details after getting a final report from the BDS team that is ascertaining the genre of explosive material, Nazir added.