Sharmila Farooqi posts '10 year challenge' photo with husband

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi on Monday did the '10 year challenge' with husband Hasham Riaz, on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

One photo was from 2010, while the other was a recent one from 2020.

Sharmila captioned the post, "Then and Now ! 2010-2020! Ten-year challenge ... Ye Humein Kya hogaya,".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmila Faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi)

The '10 year challenge' started back in 2019, and took the internet by storm. People fondly share their transformation in ten years, as it has become the new social media craze.

Earlier in June, many of the Pakistani celebrities shared their transformations from 10 years ago on their Instagram.