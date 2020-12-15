Hyderabad records highest number of Covid-19 positivity rate

HYDERABAD – Sindh's second-biggest city has recorded the highest positivity rate of Coronavirus cases in the country at 22.45 percent in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the second-highest positivity ratio in the country was observed in Karachi which was 19.89 percent, followed by Peshawar with 19.04 percent.

Besides, the corona positivity rate in Mirpur is 18.48 percent, Abbottabad 13.33 percent, Rawalpindi 7.71percent, Quetta 5.6 percent, Islamabad 4.30 percent, Multan 4.8 percent, Swat 2.74 percent, Muzaffarabad 1.67 percent and Faisalabad 1.62 percent.

As far as provinces are concerned, Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.9 percent, followed by Balochistan at 14.2 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 7.2 percent and Punjab at 3.8 percent. Similarly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded a positivity ratio of 9.4 percent, Islamabad 4.3 percent and Gilgit Baltistan 0.5 percent.