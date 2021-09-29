Pakistan sees significant drop in new Covid cases as positivity rate drops to 3.19pc
ISLAMABAD – A significant drop was seen in the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan as the positivity ratio reduced to 3.19 percent.
According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, Pakistan has reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections while 52 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
The death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,690 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,243,385.
Statistics 29 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 29, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,836
Positive Cases: 1560
Positivity %: 3.19%
Deaths : 52
Patients on Critical Care: 3948
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,970 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,167,189. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,506.
At least 456,897 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 430,353 in Punjab 173,548 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,287 in Islamabad, 32,888 in Balochistan, 34,101 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,311 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,595 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,379 in Sindh, 5,525 KP, 922 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 48,836 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,333,471 since the first case was reported.
