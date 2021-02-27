Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,315 new cases, 33 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 33 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,315 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,837 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 578,797.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,013 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 544,406. The total count of active cases is 21,554.
At least 257,730 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 170,817 in Punjab 72,003 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,106 in Islamabad, 19,038 in Balochistan, 10,147 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
PM Imran thanks Sri Lanka for allowing burials of ... 12:08 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the Sri Lankan leadership and welcomed the Sri Lankan ...
Moreover, 5,337 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,335 in Sindh, 2,070 in KP, 496 in Islamabad, 297 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 39,086 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,912,918 samples have been tested so far.
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan marked one year since its first confirmed case of the coronavirus – the same day 22-year-old Yahya Jaffery arrived from Iran and ended up being the first carrier of the Covid-19 virus in the South Asian country.
On anniversary of first confirmed case, Pakistan ... 08:32 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan marked one year since its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on Friday –the same ...
- PSL6, Match 8 – Karachi Kings to face Multan Sultans today11:00 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan shall respond with full might to defend motherland: DG ISPR10:25 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran congratulates nation, salutes Pakistan Armed Forces on ...10:05 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- ‘Surprise Day’ – Nation celebrates Feb 27 as tribute to PAF's ...09:38 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,315 new cases, 33 deaths08:40 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar Challenge in Pakistan05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for her stolen French dogs04:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song Raat02:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021