Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,315 new cases, 33 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 33 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,315 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,837 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 578,797.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,013 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 544,406. The total count of active cases is 21,554.

At least 257,730 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 170,817 in Punjab 72,003 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,106 in Islamabad, 19,038 in Balochistan, 10,147 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,337 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,335 in Sindh, 2,070 in KP, 496 in Islamabad, 297 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 39,086 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,912,918 samples have been tested so far.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan marked one year since its first confirmed case of the coronavirus – the same day 22-year-old Yahya Jaffery arrived from Iran and ended up being the first carrier of the Covid-19 virus in the South Asian country.