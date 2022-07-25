Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 3% in Pakistan

08:59 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 3% in Pakistan
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 582 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Monday.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 19,389 samples, placing the country’s active case count above 10,000 and the positivity rate at 3.00%.

Meanwhile, two patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,469, while 328 patients recovered.

However, 178 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...

More From This Category
Shehbaz promises full support to SCO objectives, ...
11:56 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
KP friends fall to death while snapping waterfall ...
11:28 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle ...
10:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Sindh declares public holiday in Karachi, ...
09:24 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Fawad predicts PML-N will start speaking against ...
08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Scores of houses washed away in Kohistan as ...
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless gown at her new film's premiere in LA
10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr