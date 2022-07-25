Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 3% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 582 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Monday.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 19,389 samples, placing the country’s active case count above 10,000 and the positivity rate at 3.00%.

Meanwhile, two patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,469, while 328 patients recovered.

COVID-19 Statistics 25 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,389

Positive Cases: 582

Positivity %: 3.00%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 178 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 25, 2022

However, 178 patients are still being treated in critical care units.