Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 3% in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 582 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Monday.
The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 19,389 samples, placing the country’s active case count above 10,000 and the positivity rate at 3.00%.
Meanwhile, two patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,469, while 328 patients recovered.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,389
Positive Cases: 582
Positivity %: 3.00%
Deaths: 02
Patients on Critical Care: 178
However, 178 patients are still being treated in critical care units.
