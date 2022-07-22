Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram processions

Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram processions
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus during gatherings in Islamic month of Muharram.

The guidelines come as the South Asian country is facing upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases as positivity ration was recorded at 2.95% in last 24 hours. Pakistan reported 679 new cases of infection and seventh deaths, said NCOC in its latest update on Friday.

The top pandemic response body has asked people to strictly follow the guidelines during the processions of Muharram while wearing face masks and ensuring social distance of six feet.

 “Venue for the conduct of Majalis [congregations] should be open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements,” read NCOC statement.

It stated that “wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and processions. Availability of masks and sanitizers/hand washing arrangements at the entrance [should] be ensured by organizing committees.”

It also advised organizers to avoid overcrowding at the gatherings by regulating the entry and exit points of Muharram congregations.

“Majalis where SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures] cannot be effectively implemented such as homes and private gatherings may be discouraged,” the NCOC said.

The NCOC asked people aged over 65 years and children to attend the Muharram processions using living streaming. 

