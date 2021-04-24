Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider decision of flight ban

08:40 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider decision of flight ban
Share

Pakistan has asked Canadian government for revisiting its decision of suspending all passenger flights from Islamabad for 30 days.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has written a letter to Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, highlighting that the South Asian country is facing the pandemic like other countries but it is handling the situation with appropriate strategy of smart lockdowns.

He assured the Canadian official that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust, adding that PIA only accepted results from the approved laboratories.

On Thursday, Canada announced suspending all passenger flights from Pakistan and India for one month.

Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced the decision, citing increased Covid-19 cases detected in travellers arriving from above mentioned countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of Covid-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan... I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from Indian and Pakistan for 30 days," Alghabra said while addressing a press conference.

"This is a temporary measure, while we assess the evolving situation and determine appropriate measures going forward," he added. The restriction will go into effect at 11:30 pm Eastern Time Thursday (0330 GMT Friday). It will not apply to cargo flights, Alghabra said, particularly to ensure the continued shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.

COVID-19: Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India 05:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

TEHRAN – Iran has announced to ban flights from and to India and Pakistan from Sunday due to due to outbreak of ...

More From This Category
'We are in touch with acid attack victim in ...
09:34 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reaches 90% capacity of oxygen, warns ...
08:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Pakistan mulls lockdown in cities with high Covid ...
07:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
COVID-19: Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India
05:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit over ...
05:32 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in ...
04:03 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation
06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr