Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider decision of flight ban

Pakistan has asked Canadian government for revisiting its decision of suspending all passenger flights from Islamabad for 30 days.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has written a letter to Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, highlighting that the South Asian country is facing the pandemic like other countries but it is handling the situation with appropriate strategy of smart lockdowns.

He assured the Canadian official that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust, adding that PIA only accepted results from the approved laboratories.

On Thursday, Canada announced suspending all passenger flights from Pakistan and India for one month.

Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced the decision, citing increased Covid-19 cases detected in travellers arriving from above mentioned countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of Covid-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan... I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from Indian and Pakistan for 30 days," Alghabra said while addressing a press conference.

"This is a temporary measure, while we assess the evolving situation and determine appropriate measures going forward," he added. The restriction will go into effect at 11:30 pm Eastern Time Thursday (0330 GMT Friday). It will not apply to cargo flights, Alghabra said, particularly to ensure the continued shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.