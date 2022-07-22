Pakistan reports 679 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

10:28 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 679 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as the positivity ratio surged to 2.95 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday said that the virus claimed seven other lives taking the overall death toll to 30,462. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,549,073. 

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166. Pakistan conducted a total of 23,035 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 532 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 588,672 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 510,635 in Punjab, 220,602 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,939 in Islamabad, 35,678 in Balochistan, 43,476 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,793 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.

