Muharram 2022: When will Islamic New Year begin in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic New Year is taking place next week, with the year 1444 set to be welcomed in.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Muharram moon to be sighted on the evening of July 29 (Friday) as per astronomical parameters.

Met Office said the new moon of Muharram will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22:54 PST on July 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.

A meeting of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee will also be held in the coming days to observe the new moon of Muharram which will be attended by members of Central Ruet Hilal Committee, Zonal Committee, and other members.

The Islamic year comprised 354 or 355 days and is based around the moon. The first day of the Islamic year is also a public holiday in several countries.

Muslims also mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram.