Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect
Youm-e-Ashur is being observed with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.
Pakistani stars are also observing the day with full respect and dignity with their hearts filled with sorrow. The members of the entertainment vicinity took to their Instagram handle to express themselves.
Imran Abbas, Reema Khan, Resham, Raza Talish, Natasha Ali, Naveed Raza, Ahmad Ali Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Sara Loren and Yumna Zaidi posted about Ashura day.
