Netizens label attack on Lahore Tiktokker girl as 'publicity stunt'
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
A large number of Pakistani social media users resorted to victim blaming on Thursday instead of standing by the victim or raising their voice for action against hundreds of people who were part of the mob that physically assaulted Tiktokker Ayesha Akram at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Pakistan's Indepence Day.

Though a vast majority of social media users in Pakistan lent its support to the Tiktokker girl, there are many who see the horrific incident as a publicity stunt. They beleive the entire incident was staged by TickTokker Ayesha and her own men for fame. Some Twitter users say the victim has two objectives: she wants justice and fame at the same time.

Pakistani actress Sanam Chauhdry also shared her two cents on Minar-e-Pakistan's tragedy.

The traumatised girl has stated in her complaint lodged with Lahore's Lorry Adda Police Station that she was shooting a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when a mob of around 400 men attacked her.

Delving into details, the Tiktokker explained that the mob picked her up and tossed her around. “I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” she said.

Recalling the horror, Ayesha said that initially a group of boys approached her for selfies. Things escalated quickly and the attackers started harassing and molesting her.

