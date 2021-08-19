Netizens label attack on Lahore Tiktokker girl as 'publicity stunt'

A large number of Pakistani social media users resorted to victim blaming on Thursday instead of standing by the victim or raising their voice for action against hundreds of people who were part of the mob that physically assaulted Tiktokker Ayesha Akram at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Pakistan's Indepence Day.

Though a vast majority of social media users in Pakistan lent its support to the Tiktokker girl, there are many who see the horrific incident as a publicity stunt. They beleive the entire incident was staged by TickTokker Ayesha and her own men for fame. Some Twitter users say the victim has two objectives: she wants justice and fame at the same time.

Lemme tell you few things After watching this video and after checking her tiktok! •person who was covering her is her fiance! •She is a tiktoker and this was a collaboration of her with fans! •This was happend when her fans tried to met her!#AyeshaAkram #lahoreincident pic.twitter.com/RQGVA8FNUh — Shamas Mehar (@ImMeharSam) August 18, 2021

So this girl was playing "Woman card" to get followers,hmmm. Ok boys I take my abusive words back and I am sorry now.????????????????????????????????????????#ayeshaakram pic.twitter.com/HwHNMWtUYK — Hafsa Ahmad (@captain_hafsa) August 18, 2021

Pakistani actress Sanam Chauhdry also shared her two cents on Minar-e-Pakistan's tragedy.

#ayeshaakram was wearing this shirt on 15 August and then gifted to #YasirShami for 18 August program ???? pic.twitter.com/hgLWBBrEm8 — Imtiaz Butt(Limited Edition)???????? ♥ (@ImtiazButt79) August 19, 2021

This tiktoker girls posted a photo on twitter 15 aug, right after next day of incident, she hasn’t say anything about incident, she hasn’t submit FIR, she didn’t nothing except posting pictures on social media.#minarepakistanincident #ayeshaakram — Devil ???? (@OyeeDevil) August 19, 2021

The traumatised girl has stated in her complaint lodged with Lahore's Lorry Adda Police Station that she was shooting a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when a mob of around 400 men attacked her.

Delving into details, the Tiktokker explained that the mob picked her up and tossed her around. “I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” she said.

Recalling the horror, Ayesha said that initially a group of boys approached her for selfies. Things escalated quickly and the attackers started harassing and molesting her.