Pakistan’s ambassador, Afghan leaders discuss inclusive government in Kabul meeting

KABUL – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Thursday held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, to discuss the evolving situation in the country following the Taliban’s swift takeover.

Khan in a tweet said he “had constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan" as Pakistan is making efforts for a peaceful settlement in the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, Hamid Karzai also took to Twitter, stating that the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed in the meeting.

The development came as the Taliban announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, four days after ousting former president Ashraf Ghani’s government after a week-long blitz.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid shared the development from his official handle.

Taliban senior leader Waheedullah Hashimi on Wednesday while speaking with an international news agency said Afghanistan will not be a democratic state under Taliban rule and the country will be governed by Islamic law.

Hashimi hinted that the country will be governed by a ruling council headed by Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“We will have ministers which will be appointed by this council,” Hashimi said by adding “there would be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country.”

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani also met with members of the Afghanistan Reconciliation Council, Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, while Taliban deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has also arrived in Afghanistan after decades.

Earlier, a general amnesty was announced by the Taliban after taking control of Kabul, after insurgents said no to revenge. The fighters took control of the Afghan capital while President Ashraf Ghani fled with his close associates the past weekend.