China, Pakistan 'should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue'
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
China, Pakistan 'should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue'
Share

BEIJING – Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China and Pakistan should strengthen communication and coordination on Afghan issue to support a stable power transition in the country and peace in the region.

According to a press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Yi said China and Pakistan should also support Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism to prevent the country from becoming a hotbed for terrorism again.

He further said that the Chinese and Pakistani embassies in Kabul are still functioning normally, and the two sides should communicate to the Taliban to ensure the safety of Chinese and Pakistani personnel.

Pakistan’s ambassador, Afghan leaders discuss ... 05:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

KABUL – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Thursday held a meeting with former Afghan ...

More From This Category
US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in ...
06:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s ambassador, Afghan leaders discuss ...
05:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
In a first, Pakistani mangoes reach Russia via ...
05:17 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Three feared dead in blast at Ashura procession
03:24 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with ...
02:28 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, adjourning ...
01:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect
04:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr