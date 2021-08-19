China, Pakistan 'should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue'

BEIJING – Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China and Pakistan should strengthen communication and coordination on Afghan issue to support a stable power transition in the country and peace in the region.

According to a press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Yi said China and Pakistan should also support Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism to prevent the country from becoming a hotbed for terrorism again.

He further said that the Chinese and Pakistani embassies in Kabul are still functioning normally, and the two sides should communicate to the Taliban to ensure the safety of Chinese and Pakistani personnel.