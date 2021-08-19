China, Pakistan 'should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue'
Share
BEIJING – Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China and Pakistan should strengthen communication and coordination on Afghan issue to support a stable power transition in the country and peace in the region.
According to a press release issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Yi said China and Pakistan should also support Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism to prevent the country from becoming a hotbed for terrorism again.
He further said that the Chinese and Pakistani embassies in Kabul are still functioning normally, and the two sides should communicate to the Taliban to ensure the safety of Chinese and Pakistani personnel.
Pakistan’s ambassador, Afghan leaders discuss ... 05:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
KABUL – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Thursday held a meeting with former Afghan ...
- PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash in final Test ...06:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad flat06:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Dua Lipa sets a new Guinness World Record06:15 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- China, Pakistan 'should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue'05:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan’s ambassador, Afghan leaders discuss inclusive government ...05:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played ...04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Scarlett Johanson and husband welcome baby boy02:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Netizens point out striking resemblance between the last scene of ...11:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021