US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad flat

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-based US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie was mysteriously found unconscious in her flat located in the federal capital on Thursday, according to police.

Ritchie has been shifted to a hospital for treatment while police have launched an investigation into it.

Earlier this year, Ritchie and the PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik ended their legal tussle in a case related to assault allegations.

Ritchie accused leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and Rahman Malik of harassment.