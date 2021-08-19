US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad flat
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-based US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie was mysteriously found unconscious in her flat located in the federal capital on Thursday, according to police.
Ritchie has been shifted to a hospital for treatment while police have launched an investigation into it.
Earlier this year, Ritchie and the PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik ended their legal tussle in a case related to assault allegations.
Ritchie accused leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and Rahman Malik of harassment.
'I was raped by Rehman Mailk,' alleges US blogger ... 07:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – An American blogger, who and Pakistan Peoples Party are engaged in a spat over a tweet for several days, ...
