Kuwait resumes commercial flights with Pakistan, five other countries

KUWAIT CITY – The Kuwaiti government has announced to resume commercial flights from Pakistan and five other countries.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), a ban on the flights was imposed by the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

The five other countries include India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. As per the decision, travellers from the six countries can take direct flights to Kuwait.

"The decision was made in a cabinet meeting which underlined that flights with these countries would be subject to measures identified by Kuwait's ministerial coronavirus emergency committee," the state-run agency added.

Back in May, the Gulf state's cabinet had imposed ban on travellers from four countries — Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka — until further notice.