Kuwait resumes commercial flights with Pakistan, five other countries
Share
KUWAIT CITY – The Kuwaiti government has announced to resume commercial flights from Pakistan and five other countries.
According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), a ban on the flights was imposed by the country due to coronavirus pandemic.
The five other countries include India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. As per the decision, travellers from the six countries can take direct flights to Kuwait.
"The decision was made in a cabinet meeting which underlined that flights with these countries would be subject to measures identified by Kuwait's ministerial coronavirus emergency committee," the state-run agency added.
Back in May, the Gulf state's cabinet had imposed ban on travellers from four countries — Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka — until further notice.
Pakistan reports 4,373 new cases, 74 deaths amid ... 09:53 AM | 19 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has ...
- Islamabad gang blackmails teenage boys with nude videos08:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Youm-e-Ashur processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan amid ...07:32 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Kuwait resumes commercial flights with Pakistan, five other countries07:09 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series whitewash in final Test ...06:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad flat06:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played ...04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Scarlett Johanson and husband welcome baby boy02:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Netizens point out striking resemblance between the last scene of ...11:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021