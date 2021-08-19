Youm-e-Ashur processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan amid tight security

LAHORE – The Youm-e-Ashur processions were held across the country peacefully amid tight security to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Muharram 10.

The main procession in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other parts of the country culminated in the evening with one violent incident reported during the whole day.

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park off MA Jinnah Road after a Majlis it culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah after passing through traditional routes.

As many as 218 processions were taken out in Karachi on Muharram 10, while a total of 12,455 security personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the city.

In Lahore, the major procession culminated at Karbala Gammay Shah after it was taken out from Nisar Haveli in the morning. Overall, 46 processions were held across the city.

More than 12,000 officials had been deputed for the security of the mourners while more than 2,600 traffic policemen performed their duties.

Cellular services were also suspended in parts of the city.

Like other parts of the country, Yom-e-Ashur procession came to an end peacefully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully.

Strict security arrangements were made for the procession and no untoward incident was reported during the whole day. A huge number of security personnel were deployed in KP cities to protect the procession.

As many as 12 mourning processions were held in Peshawar which included Imambargah Agha Rizvi Cherikobaan, Alamdar Qissa Khwani, Akhund Nobajori, Alam Shah Kochi Bazar, Khan Sab Marvi Haa, Purawali Jafria Street, Mirza Qasim Mohallah Jangi, Tehkhana Mohallah Gul Badshah Gee, Haider Shah Jehangir pura and Mustafa Shah Mohallah Khudadad.

Bahawalnagar Incident

At least two people were killed and more than 50 after an explosion targeted an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, the Punjab government said.

Punjab Home Minister Raja Basharat said that a man hurled a grenade at a procession near Muhajir Colony, adding that the attacked has been arrested.

The injured persons were shifted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Rangers have been deployed in the area, while further investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting at the Safe City Authority and sought a report from Counter Terrorism Department on the Bahawalnagar blast.