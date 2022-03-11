Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

ATTOCK – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday inducted six China-made modern fighter aircraft J-10C, also know as "vigorous dragon" that will strengthen its combat ability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the ceremony, which was held at Minhas Airbase Kamra, in the Attock district of Punjab, as the chief guest.

Federal Ministers include Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other officials attended the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the premier was received by Chief of Air Staff Air March Zaheeruddin Baber and hew was also accorded Guard of Honour by a contingent of PAF.

During the ceremony, the newly-inducted figher jets also displayed maneuvers.

Addressing the event, the premier said that the induction of modern J-10 C fighter jets will not only improve the country's defense system but will also help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

He also thanked China for providing the modern aircraft to Pakistan in record eight months’ time, state broadcaster reported.

Khan noted the entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland. He recalled that Pakistan's response in the wake of Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that the country is fully capable to defend itself against any aggression.

Alluding to the better economic indicators including increase in tax collection, remittances and exports, the premier said that Pakistan is now heading in right direction.

The Chinese made aircraft is a modern signal-engine delta wings fight jet. It is equipped with missiles that can hit targets up to 200-km, according to reports.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received the first batch comprising six fighter jets as the South Asian country has purchased a total of 25 J-10Cs from the all-weather friend China.

The J-10C will participate in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

Back in December 2021, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, 2022 will feature a fly-past by Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets.

“For the first time in Pakistan, the fly-past ceremony of JS-10 (J-10C) is being held. In response to Rafale, Pakistan Air Force is going to perform a fly-past with Chinese JS-10 planes. This is in response to Rafale, a complete squadron of JS-10 (J-10C) aircraft will fly-past.”