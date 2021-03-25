IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at Pakistan Day parade
Web Desk
03:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at Pakistan Day parade
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade which was held at the Shakarparian ground in Islamabad on Thursday.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place on March 23 but was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Here are some stunning pictures of the ceremony:

