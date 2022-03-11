Aleem Khan meets Nawaz Sharif in London 

LONDON – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s leader and donor Aleem Khan has met Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London for three hours, it can be confirmed.

Aleem Khan met Nawaz Sharif exactly six hours after arriving in London on Wednesday. Credible sources have confirmed that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours.

DP has confirmation of the meeting from sources inside Sharif family and Aleem Khan’s camp. The meeting was scheduled by mutual friends and only after that Aleem Khan made arrangements to visit London. It’s understood that Aleem Khan had met Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore prior to his arrival in London.

Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz also attend for some part of the meeting. The meeting started at 3pm and carried on till Maghreb prayers.

He had left Pakistan on a Virgin Atlantic flight. Aleem Khan and Nawaz Sharif discussed the current political scenario of Pakistan and explained to Nawaz Sharif what had happened to him in the last three years and how he was victimised by his own party’s government, shared a credible source.

Jahangir Tareen, who is currently staying in Oxford at his farm house, was not part of the meeting and sources close to him have confirmed that he’s taking rest.

Earlier this week, Aleem Khan came out in the open against his own government and launched his group and joined hands with Janahgir Tareen’s group.

Sources have said that Aleem Khan is likely to join PMLN soon.