FC, Rangers troops to protect National Assembly during no-trust vote against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday the security of the National Assembly and residential lodges of legislators will be handed over to the Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) as a parliament session is going to be called for vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, a delegation of opposition lawmakers, including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, submitted the motion to the NA speaker secretariat. The speaker, under the Constitution, is bound to soon convene National Assembly session.

The decision of beefing up security of the National Assembly and official lodges comes after an untoward incident occurred at Parliament Lodges Thursday night. Islamabad police launched an operation inside the lodges against the illegal presence of JUI-F supporters, who belonged to JUI-F’s Ansal-ul-Islam force.

Following the police operation in which two JUI-F lawmakers and several workers were arrested, party chief Fazlur Rahamn announced countrywide strike. However, he called off the strike until Friday morning, demanding release of his party workers.

Later, Islamabad Police chief took notice of the incident and suspended officials involved in the operation while detained JUI-F lawmakers and workers have also been released.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while addressing the press conference today said that JUI-F’s Ansar-ul-Islam was banned in 2019. He said that private militia of any party will not be allowed to violate the law.

He warned that strict action will be taken if anybody tried to take law into hand.

Talking about no-confidence motion, he said that the opposition parties have failed to get support of 172 lawmakers for the success of its no-trust motion in the National Assembly. He said the opposition now aimed at sabotage its own motion by creating such ruckus.

The interior minister also asked the JUI (F) chief to not use the students of seminaries for his political purposes.