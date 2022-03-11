US Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality explained

LAHORE – In his opening remarks at the Conference on Gender Strategy, US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole said the recently launched US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality underscored the US government’s commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women, girls, and transgender persons in the United States and around the world.

The conference’s chief guest was Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and honorable guests included Punjab Minister for Bait-ul-Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari. The conference was widely attended by government officials, academics, social activists, and journalists.

Consul General Makaneole said, “We are each responsible for addressing the inequalities that women face. We understand that when women and girls have access to tools and resources enabling their full participation in economic and social life, communities are stronger, businesses grow, and nations thrive.”

Visiting from Washington, D.C., the U.S. State Department’ Gender Issues Coordinator for the Bureau of South Asia and Central Asian Affairs Dr. Valerie Begley said, “We work to eliminate barriers to women’s economic progress, including the gender pay gap; unpaid or underpaid care responsibilities; discriminatory laws, and the lack of legal protections for women; gender-based violence, harassment, and other societal barriers.”

The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore hosted the Conference on Gender Strategy at Foreman Christian College University in Lahore.