US Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality explained
Share
LAHORE – In his opening remarks at the Conference on Gender Strategy, US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole said the recently launched US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality underscored the US government’s commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women, girls, and transgender persons in the United States and around the world.
The conference’s chief guest was Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and honorable guests included Punjab Minister for Bait-ul-Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari. The conference was widely attended by government officials, academics, social activists, and journalists.
Consul General Makaneole said, “We are each responsible for addressing the inequalities that women face. We understand that when women and girls have access to tools and resources enabling their full participation in economic and social life, communities are stronger, businesses grow, and nations thrive.”
Visiting from Washington, D.C., the U.S. State Department’ Gender Issues Coordinator for the Bureau of South Asia and Central Asian Affairs Dr. Valerie Begley said, “We work to eliminate barriers to women’s economic progress, including the gender pay gap; unpaid or underpaid care responsibilities; discriminatory laws, and the lack of legal protections for women; gender-based violence, harassment, and other societal barriers.”
The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore hosted the Conference on Gender Strategy at Foreman Christian College University in Lahore.
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- US Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality explained03:44 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Paramilitary troops to protect National Assembly during no-trust ...02:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- New feature rolled out to save WhatsApp web users from hackers02:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video08:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022