PAKvSA: South Africa beat Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup thriller
AUCKLAND – Pakistan suffered third consecutive defeat in the ICC World Cup at Mount Maunganui on Friday, after South African women beat the Green Shirts by six runs.
Batting first, Proteas set a victory target of 224 for nine in allotted fifty overs.
Pakistan were all out for just 217 runs, falling short by six runs.
Pakistan were earlier defeated first by India and later by Australia who have raced to the top of the Women’s World Cup standings.
Pakistan Women, who now rank at the bottom of the points table, will face Bangladesh on Monday (March 14).
Scores in brief:
South Africa 223-9, 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 75, Sune Luus 62, Trisha Chetty 31, Chloe Tryon 31; Fatima Sana 3-43, Ghulam Fatima 3-52)
Pakistan 217 all out, 49.5 overs (Omaima Sohail 65, Nida Dar 55, Nahida Khan 40; Shabnim Ismail 3-41, Marizanne Kapp 2-43, Ayabonga Khaka 2-43)
Squads
Pakistan: Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan
South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mognon du Preez, Anneke Bosch, Choe Tyron, Delmari Tucker, Marizanna Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sukhukhune
