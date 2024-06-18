Search

Haris Rauf loses temper at fan in USA, what happened next? (VIDEO)

Web Desk
05:05 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Haris Rauf loses temper at fan in USA, what happened next? (VIDEO)

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has spoken out about a viral video showing a confrontation involving him and some unidentified men. 

The video, widely shared on social media, shows Rauf with his wife talking to a group, and then rushing towards them after some heated words. The incident includes some pushing and shouting before Rauf is pulled back by his wife.

In a social media post addressing the incident, Rauf said, "As public figures, we accept all kinds of feedback from the public. People have the right to support or criticize us. However, if my family is targeted, I will respond appropriately. It is important to respect people and their families, no matter what their profession is."

Pakistan played their last group-stage match of the T20 World Cup in Lauderhill against Ireland. They won the match, but it wasn't enough to advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

So far, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not made any official statement regarding the team’s early exit.

Haris Rauf, a centrally contracted player for Pakistan, had an unusual contract situation earlier this year. On February 15, the PCB ended his contract because he was unavailable for Pakistan’s Test series against Australia. However, on March 24, Rauf’s contract was reinstated. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi explained it as a "misunderstanding."

Haris Rauf loses temper at fan in USA, what happened next? (VIDEO)

