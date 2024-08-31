PAKvBAN: Pakistan lose first wicket in second Test - Asad Shafiq out for duck

RAWALPINDI – The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after opening day ended without play due to rain.

Shanto led Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan. The hosts suffered an early blow with Abdullah Shafique getting out by Taskin Ahmed.

Pakistan lost to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, and visitors leads series 1-0, having secured a 10-wicket victory in the first Test.

For the second Test, spinner Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza were included while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi got rest.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Squad

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana



