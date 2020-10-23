PCB relocates scheduled PSL, Zimbabwe matches from smog-hit Lahore
LAHORE – Taking into consideration the health and wellbeing of professional athletes and match officials due to the recent deterioration in the air quality caused by an early onset of intense air pollution in Lahore, which is expected to deepen next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday decided to relocate scheduled matches at the cricket headquarters to Rawalpindi and Karachi.
This rescheduling due to weather conditions impacts the three T20Is between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, and the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixtures, which will now be held in Rawalpindi and Karachi, respectively, on the dates announced earlier.
Revised schedule:
Pakistan v Zimbabwe (matches to start at 3.30pm PST)
Sat, 7 Nov – 1st T20, Pindi
Sun, 8 Nov, 2nd T20I, Pindi
Tues, 10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Pindi
PSL 2020 (remaining four matches)
Sat, 14 Nov – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi
Sunday, 15 Nov – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi
Tuesday, 17 Nov – Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi
