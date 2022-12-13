Argentina face Croatia in FIFA World Cup semi-final today
DOHA – Argentina face Croatia in a FIFA World Cup semi-final tonight (Tuesday).

Messi will try to guide his team to their second FIFA final in three tournaments. While Croatia is the runners-up in the 2018 cup when France beat them to lift the trophy in Russia.

Argentina suffered a close defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2014 finals. The global soccer star would be desperate to crown an extraordinary career by finally winning the World Cup and emulating another Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona.

Argentina beat Netherlands in the quarter-final after a bail biting game that ended in penalty shoot-outs.

The match ended with a penalty shoot-out after both the teams remained tied at 2-2 at the end of the 90 minutes as well as the 30-minute extra time.

Croatia beat Japan and pre-tournament favourites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four. Croatia has not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.

Nevertheless, the European country surprised the football world by reaching the final four years ago. However, France crushed their dreams with a 4-2 win in the final.

In the second semi-final, the first-ever African team to make the top four at the FIFA WC Morocco will take on the defending champions France.

Although France is the favourites to beat Morocco and take a step closer to defending their title, Morocco’s highly unlikely dream run has gardened support from global football fans.

