Veena Malik slams Iqrar-ul-Hassan for his tweets about interviewing Imran Khan
Popular entertainment personality Veena Malik has finally responded to Iqrarul Hassan name-dropping her in one of his recent tweets regarding his meeting with Imran Khan.
Malik took to Twitter to slam journalist Iqrarul Hassan Syed for his recent tweets.
For the unversed, Iqrar revealed on Twitter that he has consciously never met and interviewed political personalities in his career.
He even mentioned that he snubbed an opportunity of interacting with former prime minister Imran Khan. The veteran journalist concluded by saying that he hopes Imran doesn’t give his next interview to Veena.
چل بھائی تیری خاطر نہیں کرتی خان کا انٹرویو۰۰۰تو ایسا کر اپنی گھر والی بھیج دے ایک سے کام نہ چلے تو دونوں اکٹھی بھیج دے۰۰۰بن جائیگا تیرا کام???? https://t.co/h12ups2GLW— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) December 10, 2022
Needless to say, the Bigg Boss 4 star immediately tweeted a nasty response. She even made a personal remark about his wives.
The war of words between social media personalities is not new however it seems this fiasco has taken a turn toward downfall as personal life is also getting dragged into the petty fight.
