Meera claims 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' initially came her way

During a candid and revealing interview with Tabish Hashmi on "Hasna Mana Hai," the veteran actor, Meera, opened up about her captivating journey in the showbiz world. She candidly discussed various aspects, including her name change, experiences with criticism, and upcoming ventures.

As a legendary actress known for her dynamic presence, Meera also shared an intriguing anecdote about being approached for a role in Shah Rukh Khan's film, "Jab Tak Hai Jaan."

However, she had to turn down the opportunity due to a visa issue. She explained, "There have been two major incidents in my life. They say when Allah closes one door, He opens a hundred others. The role that was eventually offered to Katrina Kaif in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was initially offered to me. But unfortunately, I couldn't be a part of the film as I couldn't obtain a London visa."

Meera also disclosed another interesting aspect of her career. She shared that she was offered a significant sum to participate in the popular Indian reality show "Bigg Boss" for a year. The offer came with a substantial monetary incentive. However, she decided to decline the opportunity at the time, citing uncertainty as the reason.

She revealed, "When the offer for 'Bigg Boss' came, I had to think a lot. It was a live show, and that's why I turned it down."