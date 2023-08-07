Pakistan beat China by 2-1 at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

CHENNAI – Pakistan beat China by 2-1 in the Indian city of Chennai in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Monday.

The fourth match of Pakistan started at 17:45 PST.

Rana Abdul (Shirt #08) was HERO of the match while Shahid Abdul (Shirt #08) was DAFA News young player of the match.

Last night, match between Pakistan and Japan ended in a three-three draw. Pakistan is on fifth position with two points.

Japan will take on Malaysia while South Korea will face India at the same venue.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: Results, scores and standings

India is on top of the score table with seven points while Malaysia is second with six points.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Current Teams' Standings and Points Table#Hero#HACT2023#asiahockey pic.twitter.com/BSJ3jjYJjn — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) August 6, 2023

The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey is being held in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

Six of Asia’s hockey teams - India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and the People’s Republic of China - are playing in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 – PAKvIND

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place on August 9. The Indian men’s hockey team, ranked fourth in the world, and world No. 16 Pakistan are the joint most-successful teams at the Asian Champions Trophy with three titles each.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey group stage results and scores

August 3, Thursday

Korea 2-1 Japan

Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan

India 7-2 China

August 4, Friday

Korea 1-1 Pakistan

China 1-5 Malaysia

India 1-1 Japan

August 6, Sunday

China 1-1 Korea

Pakistan 3-3 Japan

Malaysia 0-5 India

August 7, Monday

Japan 1-3 Malaysia

Pakistan 2-1 China

Korea vs India

August 9, Wednesday

Japan vs China

Malaysia vs Korea

India vs Pakistan

August 11, Friday

Fifth place game - Fifth in group vs Sixth in group

Semi-final 1 - Second in group vs Third in group

Semi-final 2 - First in group vs Fourth in group

August 12, Saturday

Third place game - Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2

Final - Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2