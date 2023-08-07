Pakistan beat China by 2-1 at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

CHENNAI – Pakistan beat China by 2-1 in the Indian city of Chennai in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Monday.
The fourth match of Pakistan started at 17:45 PST.
Rana Abdul (Shirt #08) was HERO of the match while Shahid Abdul (Shirt #08) was DAFA News young player of the match.
Match 11
Last night, match between Pakistan and Japan ended in a three-three draw. Pakistan is on fifth position with two points.
Match 08 Highlights
Japan will take on Malaysia while South Korea will face India at the same venue.
India is on top of the score table with seven points while Malaysia is second with six points.
The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey is being held in Chennai from August 3 to 12.
Six of Asia’s hockey teams - India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and the People’s Republic of China - are playing in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 – PAKvIND
The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place on August 9. The Indian men’s hockey team, ranked fourth in the world, and world No. 16 Pakistan are the joint most-successful teams at the Asian Champions Trophy with three titles each.
August 3, Thursday
Korea 2-1 Japan
Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan
India 7-2 China
August 4, Friday
Korea 1-1 Pakistan
China 1-5 Malaysia
India 1-1 Japan
August 6, Sunday
China 1-1 Korea
Pakistan 3-3 Japan
Malaysia 0-5 India
August 7, Monday
Japan 1-3 Malaysia
Pakistan 2-1 China
Korea vs India
August 9, Wednesday
Japan vs China
Malaysia vs Korea
India vs Pakistan
August 11, Friday
Fifth place game - Fifth in group vs Sixth in group
Semi-final 1 - Second in group vs Third in group
Semi-final 2 - First in group vs Fourth in group
August 12, Saturday
Third place game - Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2
Final - Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
