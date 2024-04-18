PAKvNZ: Pakistan take on New Zealand in first T20 match in Rawalpindi today

RAWALPINDI – The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to spring into action from April 18 Thursday, with two sides locking horns after a gap of months.
Babar Azam led T20 side are expecting to be in commanding position as they take on an inexperienced Black Caps side at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Men in Green will be looking to capitalise on their home-ground advantage. The surface at Pindi Stadium is said to be batting-friendly, with big totals expected.
Skipper himself along with Mohammad Rizwan is expected to open the batting. The T20 series is Azhar Mahmood’s first assignment as head coach of Green Shirts.
Fans are excited as Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are back, whereas Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are also in focus.
Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand on this tour. The team includes notable players such as Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.
Other players also earned spots through consistent performances in NZ domestic cricket.
The first three games of T20 series will be held in Rawalpindi, whereas Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining two contests later on, on April 25 and 27. All five matches will get underway at 8 PM IST.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Bracewell (c), Jimmy Neesham, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
