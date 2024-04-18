Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah was trending on X, former Twitter, and huge number of people on the microblogging platform were reacting to her alleged leaked video that appeared to show her in an apartment.

Hareem, after appearing in top trends, took to social media, and lamented the trends on X, and other sites. She cursed those who shared her alleged clips on social media.

Hareem was of the view that every woman deserves to be treated with respect. She further told netizens to shift their focus to Palestine, rather than disseminating silly posts about her personal life.

The social media influencer responded as internet users shared her alleged clips in which she can be seen spending time with an unidentified man.

X users shared old clips as new controversy while others use her name in irrelevant post to boost targeted audience.

Hareem Shah's Leaked Videos

Hareem Shah remained in news through her controversial interactions with politicians and public figures.

She rose to fame after spotted in Foreign Office. In another incident, Shah was reportedly recorded slapping controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi. She earlier warned of leaking explicit video allegedly featuring PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in June 2023.

Amidst these controversies, Shah was also involved in a scandal with former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.