Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

ISLAMABAD – Controversial Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has been hit by another video leak scandal.
Hareem Shah’s name is currently in top trends on X – former Twitter- as the social media sensation left users intrigued as she was spotted with man in viral clip.
Netizens are sharing the clip, claiming that TikToker was having private moments with an unidentified black man. The video shows her wearing Saree and coming out of a room followed by the guy.
Her movement at the premises was notably filmed by a home security camera. Only trimmed parts of the alleged clips are doing rounds online and people online are telling others to DM for full clip.
Hareem has not responded to the development and the authenticity of video remains unverified.
People are also curious to know about the person who leaked Hareem Shah’s private clips.
Last month, the TikToker received police protection in UK after being harassed and threatened by some unidentified persons.
Hareem Shah left Pakistan a year ago and initially moved to Britain to escape alleged harassment. She has often been named in several controversies since becoming amassing a large following on video sharing platform. Lately, she was quite active on X.
