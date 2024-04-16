Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleVideosViral

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

Web Desk
11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024
Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

ISLAMABAD – Controversial Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has been hit by another video leak scandal.

Hareem Shah’s name is currently in top trends on X – former Twitter- as the social media sensation left users intrigued as she was spotted with man in viral clip.

Netizens are sharing the clip, claiming that TikToker was having private moments with an unidentified black man. The video shows her wearing Saree and coming out of a room followed by the guy.

Her movement at the premises was notably filmed by a home security camera. Only trimmed parts of the alleged clips are doing rounds online and people online are telling others to DM for full clip.

Hareem has not responded to the development and the authenticity of video remains unverified.

People are also curious to know about the person who leaked Hareem Shah’s private clips.

Last month, the TikToker received police protection in UK after being harassed and threatened by some unidentified persons.

Hareem Shah left Pakistan a year ago and initially moved to Britain to escape alleged harassment. She has often been named in several controversies since becoming amassing a large following on video sharing platform. Lately, she was quite active on X.

Who gifted Hareem Shah a luxury apartment in London?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

06:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

04:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Salman Khan faces another threat after gunfire incident at his home

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

Most viewed

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

12:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

After Nawal Saeed, Momina Iqbal reveals Pakistani cricketers sliding ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:18 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Citizens from Turkey now require visa to visit this Muslim country

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: