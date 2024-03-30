Search

Who gifted Hareem Shah a luxury apartment in London?

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Hareem Shah
Source: Social media

Hareem Shah, the most controversially famous Pakistani TikToker who has millions of followers on the video-sharing app and other social media platforms like Instagram, in a recent interview talked about how she manages living in an expensive city like London.

Answering the interviewer’s question, Hareem Shah said that a friend of her gifted her a furnished apartment in London and she is living there.

When asked about sources of her income and her earning from TikTok, Hareem Shah ignored the question about her earning from TikTok and said that accommodation was very expensive in London. She said that a loving friend of her has gifted her a furnished apartment in London. However, she stopped short of naming the loving friend who gifted her the expensive apartment. 

After she faced harassment and blackmailing in London, she said, the British government too gave her a place to live in a five-star hotel. Therefore, she does not have to pay for accommodation in London. She said that money doesn’t matter for her as far as her living in London is concerned. She said that her personal contacts and the love of her friends are sufficient for her while living in London.

Hareem said that many people can only desire to live in London and it takes years for many others to buy a home in London, but she is lucky to receive a beautiful and furnished apartment in gift in London. She said she is born lucky.

Recently, the TikToker was granted police protection in London after instances of harassment and threats from individuals who allege she robbed them of £6,000. In an interview with a local news outlet, the social media sensation disclosed this development.

In the past week, anonymous accounts began circulating videos and images of Shah on social media, which she vehemently refuted, denouncing them as deepfake creations. Shah pointed fingers at British Pakistani individuals behind these allegations, accusing them of being associated with a "mafia" and targeting her after she assisted a girl facing blackmail.

"These individuals have affiliations with various political factions," Shah asserted. "Perhaps they assumed they could act with impunity in the UK as they do in Pakistan, but I have addressed the matter through legal channels. How could they resort to such deceitful tactics, especially during Ramadan?"

Originally hailing from Bahawalpur, the 32-year-old Shah left Pakistan a year ago, initially residing in Manchester before moving to London to evade harassment. Disputing the accusations of theft circulated on social media, Shah questioned, "If I had truly stolen money, wouldn't the aggrieved parties have approached the authorities for investigation? Instead, they chose to harass, threaten, and defame me online."

Shah has taken legal action against those maligning her reputation on social media, hoping for appropriate redress. 

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Mar-2024/tiktoker-hareem-shah-gets-police-protection-after-harassment-incidents

