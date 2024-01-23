'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for working women in Afghanistan

In the latest round of restrictions, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has told women to get married if they want to work.
The new restrictions come a few months after the Taliban banned women from visiting beauty salons and gave salon owners one month to wrap up their businesses.
Authorities also put a lock on most girls high schools, barred women from going to universities and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working. The Taliban also restricted women from air travel without a male relative in latest curbs since coming into power in the war-torn country.
Officials of the ministry in charge of implementing Islamic laws in Afghanistan have advised women that it is not appropriate for an unmarried woman to work. If a woman wants to keep her job in the health sector, she should get married.
In its October-December 2023 quarterly report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban is cracking down on Afghan women who are unmarried or do not have a male guardian.
On the other hand, three female health care workers were arrested in October for going to work without a male relative, not to mention the fact that women in Afghanistan's Paktia province had no access to health facilities.
According to a UN report, in December last month, the Taliban visited bus stations in Kandahar, during which they instructed bus drivers not to allow women to travel on the buses without a male relative.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
