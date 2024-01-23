Search

Lifestyle

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for working women in Afghanistan

Noor Fatima
09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for working women in Afghanistan

In the latest round of restrictions, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has told women to get married if they want to work.

The new restrictions come a few months after the Taliban banned women from visiting beauty salons and gave salon owners one month to wrap up their businesses.

Authorities also put a lock on most girls high schools, barred women from going to universities and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working. The Taliban also restricted women from air travel without a male relative in latest curbs since coming into power in the war-torn country.

Officials of the ministry in charge of implementing Islamic laws in Afghanistan have advised women that it is not appropriate for an unmarried woman to work. If a woman wants to keep her job in the health sector, she should get married.

In its October-December 2023 quarterly report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban is cracking down on Afghan women who are unmarried or do not have a male guardian.

On the other hand, three female health care workers were arrested in October for going to work without a male relative, not to mention the fact that women in Afghanistan's Paktia province had no access to health facilities.

According to a UN report, in December last month, the Taliban visited bus stations in Kandahar, during which they instructed bus drivers not to allow women to travel on the buses without a male relative.

Taliban administration bans women beauty salons in Afghanistan

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:57 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Ushna Shah's new bold video goes viral

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

10:50 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Why does Faysal Quraishi want Pakistani women to make biryani for ...

11:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

07:12 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sahir Ali Bagga and ex-Miss World Kamaliya release new version of ...

Lifestyle

02:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana ...

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

“Don't let Rambo attend Jeeto Pakistan”: Netizen advises Sahiba ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: Details inside

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: