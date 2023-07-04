Taliban administration bans women beauty salons in Afghanistan

KABUL – In a latest round of restrictions, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has imposed ban on women beauty salons, giving them one month to wrap up their businesses.

The order was issued by the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue through a notice issued on Monday.

An official of the ministry told the international media, "The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month".

Number of foreign governments and UN officials have condemned growing restrictions on women since the Taliban came into power in 2021 following the withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces.

Last year, authorities put a lock on most girls' high schools, barred women from going to universities and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working.

The Taliban administration also closed many public places including gyms and parks for women.

The business of beauty salons witnessed a boom after the Taliban government was toppled in late 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.

Many of them remained open after the they regained the power two years ago but they covered up their signs and windows, providing services to women in hidden.