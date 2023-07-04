Search

World

Taliban administration bans women beauty salons in Afghanistan

01:13 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Taliban administration bans women beauty salons in Afghanistan
Source: File Photo

KABUL – In a latest round of restrictions, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has imposed ban on women beauty salons, giving them one month to wrap up their businesses. 

The order was issued by the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue through a notice issued on Monday. 

An official of the ministry told the international media, "The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month".

Number of foreign governments and UN officials have condemned growing restrictions on women since the Taliban came into power in 2021 following the withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces. 

Last year, authorities put a lock on most girls' high schools, barred women from going to universities and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working. 

The Taliban administration also closed many public places including gyms and parks for women.

The business of beauty salons witnessed a boom after the Taliban government was toppled in late 2001 following the 9/11 attacks. 

Many of them remained open after the they regained the power two years ago but they covered up their signs and windows, providing services to women in hidden.  

Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan

World

Biden admin installs Pakistani-origin Dilawar Syed to lead US Small Business Administration

05:51 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Global notorious militant Sanaullah Ghafari killed in Afghanistan

02:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Maulvi Abdul Kabir becomes interim Afghanistan PM as Akhund steps down

01:34 PM | 17 May, 2023

Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023

01:26 PM | 13 May, 2023

Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Doha to attend UN moot on Afghanistan

09:42 AM | 2 May, 2023

Afghan Taliban killed Daesh mastermind of Kabul airport suicide bombing, claims White House spox

10:08 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Babar Azam refuses to wear jersey with betting firm’s logo in LPL ...

02:11 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 July 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs11 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.

On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 04, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: