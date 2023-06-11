Search

Shark attack kills Russian man off Red Sea coast

10:44 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

A Russian man died after being attacked by a shark off the coast close to an Egyptian resort on the Red Sea, according to Egyptian and Russian authorities.

The man died on Thursday after being attacked by a tiger shark in the waters close to Hurghada, according to the Egyptian environment ministry.

Authorities declared a 46-mile (74-km) section of the shoreline off-limits until Sunday and then closed it completely.

Later, the ministry said it had captured the shark and was studying it in a lab to try to understand the circumstances behind the unusual assault.

Russian official media said the victim was a Russian man born in 1999 who resided in Egypt permanently and was not a traveller.

Online videos purporting to be of the incident show a guy struggling around in the water before being attacked repeatedly by sharks that circle him before being pulled beneath.

A diver who came on the scene shortly after the assault claimed that after a lifeguard from a neighbouring hotel sounded the alarm, people swam to the victim's aid but were unable to save him in time.

Shark attacks are uncommon along the Red Sea shore, but in 2022 shark attacks in Hurghada claimed the lives of two women — an Austrian and a Romanian — days apart.

