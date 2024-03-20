In written testimony, Donald Lu raises concerns over Pakistan's Election irregularities

WASHINGTON – US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu pointed out concerns about irregularities in Pakistan’s General Elections as he submitted written testimony to American Congress.

Lu, the famous diplomat who was accused by Imran Khan in cipher case, is slated to record his testimony before US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

In his written testimony, Donald Lu raises Washington’s concerns regarding election irregularities in South Asian nation, citing freedom of expression, electoral violence, and allegations of interference.

Donald was of view that several political leaders faced impediments, such as challenges in registering themselves and their parties, which hampered the electoral process. He also mentioned the harassment and abuse suffered by many journalists, especially female journalists, at the hands of political party supporters.

Despite these concerns, Lu highlights positive aspects, such as a significant turnout of over 60 million voters, and a record number of women and minority candidates.

He stressed strengthening Islamabad’s democratic institutions and promoting economic stability through measures like development grants, private sector investment, and humanitarian aid.

Pakistan’s growing debt issues also got attention of Donald Lu as he emphasizes the need for economic reforms and private sector-driven investments to stimulate economic growth. He further advocates for respecting human rights and religious freedoms.

His written testimony was shared on House subcommittee’s website a day before the hearing. It mentions that Pakistan is a key partner of Washington. Donald opined his country to stay engaged with Pakistan to address challenges, stating that economic reforms and private sector-led investments are needed to achieve economic growth for the masses.