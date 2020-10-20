COAS Bajwa orders corps commander to probe 'Karachi incident'

RAWALPINDI – Chief Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has taken notice of issues related to arrest of PML-N and PDM leader Captain (retd) Safdar and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations says, “COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire in to the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible”.

The orders come minutes after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded the army chief and DG ISI General Faiz Hameed to probe the events surrounding the arrest of Safdar.

During a press conference, Bilawal said that police is shocked after some persons surrounded the house of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and took him to an unspecified location at 4am on Monday hours before the arrest of Captain Safdar.

He demanded that the identity of the persons should be revealed. He also termed the arrest of Safdar, who along with his wife Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders in Karachi for attending a public gathering under the banner of PDM.

Safdar was arrested by the Sindh police for violating sanctity of mausoleum of founder of Pakistan in Karachi as he had raised slogans inside the mausoleum.

He was released on bail hours after his arrest by a local court.