Punjab Govt Bike Scheme 2024 – Check Launch Date & Payment Details here

Business

Web Desk
10:23 AM | 20 Mar, 2024
LAHORE - Punjab government has announced to provide 20,000 e-bikes to students in easy installments as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz prioritised youth uplift. 

The country's first ever female Chief Minister stated said fuel powered and electric bikes will help students in daily commute.

Amid soaring bikes prices, the government comes up with offer, allowing students to get bike with down payment of Rs25,000, and the monthly installment will be less than Rs5,000.

The distribution of bikes is scheduled to begin in May 2024. Additionally, a separate scheme will be introduced to provide bikes to high-achieving students.

The decision to provide bikes to students on easy installments was made in response to a request from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who urged the Punjab government to increase the number of bikes and keep monthly installments affordable.

The government will roll out 20000 bikes in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. 

The government plans to distribute the motorcycles among students through a draw, which will be conducted in May 2024.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Punjab Govt Bike Scheme 2024 – Check Launch Date & Payment Details ...

Gold & Silver

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

