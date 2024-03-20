Punjab Govt Bike Scheme 2024 – Check Launch Date & Payment Details here

LAHORE - Punjab government has announced to provide 20,000 e-bikes to students in easy installments as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz prioritised youth uplift.

The country's first ever female Chief Minister stated said fuel powered and electric bikes will help students in daily commute.

Amid soaring bikes prices, the government comes up with offer, allowing students to get bike with down payment of Rs25,000, and the monthly installment will be less than Rs5,000.

The distribution of bikes is scheduled to begin in May 2024. Additionally, a separate scheme will be introduced to provide bikes to high-achieving students.

The decision to provide bikes to students on easy installments was made in response to a request from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who urged the Punjab government to increase the number of bikes and keep monthly installments affordable.

The government will roll out 20000 bikes in collaboration with Bank of Punjab.

The government plans to distribute the motorcycles among students through a draw, which will be conducted in May 2024.