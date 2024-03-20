Pakistani court awards death penalty to female students for killing teacher on blasphemy charge

LAHORE – A court in Pakistan awarded the death penalty to two seminary students for killing a teacher over alleged blasphemy.

Additional Sessions Judge-II Mohammad Jameel announced the capital punishment for seminary students, Razia Hanifa, Ayesha Nauman, and also awarded life imprisonment to another for brutally killing their young teacher.

The heinous incident was held in mid-2022 when seminary girls killed a teacher after seeing her in dream in which she found out about alleged blasphemy committed by the slain.

The judge further announced a fine of Rs20lac each on convicts, and slapped Rs10lac fine on the third girl who was given life term.

The female students are from Jamia Islamia Falah Al-Banat in Anjumabad, Dera-Multan Road, who attacked teacher named Safoora with a stick at the seminary's gate before slitting her throat.

The students claimed they came to know about the teacher's blasphemy in a dream.

The issue of blasphemy is a sensitive topic in Asian nation. Incidents related to blasphemy can provoke strong reactions and emotions, often leading to serious consequences.